President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to his South African counterpart, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, President Buhari said: “My heart and prayers are with Mr Ramaphosa of South Africa at this difficult moment of health challenge, and I pray for his speedy and full recovery.

”The coronavirus pandemic is a reality and no respecter of persons.”

President Buhari described Ramaphosa as a friend of Nigeria and an important partner in the joint continental efforts to tackle Africa’s social, economic and political difficulties.

The President particularly reminded Nigerians “to disregard the allegation that the pandemic is a foreign creation to depopulate Africa and boost the financial interests of western pharmaceutical companies through vaccine production.”

According to him, the lack of attention to medical advice and apathy are damaging to the government’s efforts to contain the spread of this deadly viral disease.

The president, therefore, advised Nigerians to come out fully and get vaccinated.



