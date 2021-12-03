.

Oyo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on churches and all faithful in the state to strictly adhere to safety guidelines already in place against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, made the call on Friday in Ibadan following the emergence of omicron variant of COVID-19.

Akinyemiju urged all faithful to ensure they were vaccinated to reduce the risk of getting infected.

“Since it has been confirmed that vaccination reduces the risk of infections, all of us will need to key into the vaccination exercise as quickly as possible.

“We should get vaccinated, wear face mask, wash/sanitise hands and maintain social/physical distance.

“Christians should all know that there is no divine protection for carelessness,” he said.

He also appealed to government at all levels to mount vigorous public enlightenment campaign to educate the people about

omicron.

He added that citizens should also be reminded about the consequences of non-compliance with the safety protocols.

“It is better to take all precautions to be alive. Government should also ensure that the vaccines are always available.

“Church leaders should ensure that sanitizers, soap and water are provided at worship centres, physical distancing should be sustained in seating arrangements.

“At every opportunity on the pulpit, mention should be of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“Christians should know that whatever it takes to stay alive is worthwhile and they should go for it and embrace it, Christmas is here, the bulk of our celebration should be giving thanks to God for His grace upon us.

“We should all use the opportunity of the season to consolidate our personal relationship with God, in travelling, going up and down, the prevailing security situation in the country should be considered.

“May God Almighty take away this pestilence called COVID-19 and restore us to peaceful state of good economy, good security and life abundant in Jesus name,” he said.

