An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday that a 14-year-old boy (name withheld) be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Magistrate O.A Layinka, who did not take the juvenile’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 12, 2022, pending legal advice from the DPP’s office.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the juvenile committed the offence on Oct. 27 at Ogba, Lagos State.

He said that the boy, a minor too, defiled the 13-year-old girl.

The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria