Men of Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police have arrested a couple for selling their one-month-old baby for N50,000.

The couple, Eze Onyebuchi and his wife, Oluchi, according to a statement by the command image maker, reside at Ilara area of Ode Remo, in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspects were arrested on December 16, 2021, following information received by policemen at Ode Remo divisional headquarters, that the couple willingly sold their one-month-old baby to a woman, who is now at large.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ode Remo division, Olayemi Fagbohun, detailed his detectives to the area where the couple were arrested and brought to the station.

“On interrogation, the suspects explained to the police that, it was Mrs. Ruth Obajimi, who directed the yet-to-be identified buyer to them.

“They stated further that the woman came to them on December 14, 2021, and told them that she was from human rights office, and that she will help them to foster their child. The woman then gave them N50,000 and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing her from Adam.”

Oyeyemi added that effort was on top gear to apprehend the woman with the view to recover the baby.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

He also directed a massive manhunt for the buyer who is on the run.

