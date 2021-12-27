STOCK

By Peter Egwuatu

Three distinguished professionals have joined the Board of Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) as Non- Executive Directors, bringing tested industry experience to boost the Exchange’s technical expertise and corporate governance.

The trio are: the Managing Director of Central Securities Clearing System, CSCS Plc, Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri, the founder and Managing Partner of Imperial Law Office, Mrs Afolake Lawal, and a seasoned Chartered Accountant, Mr John Osode.

A frontline Economist, Chartered Stockbroker and Business Administrator, Jalo-Waziri, has almost three decades hands-on experience across multiple financial disciplines, with his career spanning investment banking, securities trading, pension funds and conventional asset management, business development and regulation. He is an award-winning executive, with reputable history in leading transformational change in businesses. Prior to being appointed Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, Mr. Jalo-Waziri was Executive Director, capital markets at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with primary responsibility for deepening the market through products, innovation, and new listings.

He brokered the partnership between the NSE and the London Stock Exchange, an alliance which has birthed several dual listings on these Bourses.Jalo-Waziri previously served as Managing Director at both UBA Stockbrokers Limited and UBA Asset Management Limited, transforming the businesses to becoming top-5 in their respective segments.

Mrs. Lawal is the founder and Managing Partner of Imperial Law Office. Her core focus is on corporate matters, with a bias for corporate governance, commercial law practice, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, corporate finance, etc. She has over 25 years of experience advising and growing global companies with significant operating scale and complexity. Mrs. Lawal is a co-founder of GTI Group. Prior to founding Imperial Law Office, she was the Director of Business Development & Strategy at GTI Capital Limited, where she led the organisation’s global business strategy across Africa and Western Europe,She is a SEC-licensed adviser, and a member of the Institute of Directors, Nigerian Bar Association, Women Corporate Directors (Nigeria Chapter) among others.

Osode has worked in various capacities since he qualified as an Accountant. He has over 32 years of experience in the Financial Accounting industry. He earned his first degree from Obafemi Awolowo University and became a Chartered Accountant in 1995. He has worked in several accounting firms, and is the founding partner of Tradeways Express Int’l. He holds directorship positions in various other companies where he has deployed his rich wealth of experience, skill and expertise towards the growth and profitability of the Companies. Mr. Osode is currently the Chief Finance Officer of KC Gaming Network Ltd, Lagos, Nigeria.