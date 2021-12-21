Copyvest has officially announced the launch of ‘Quicklist.ng’, an innovative peer to peer e-commerce marketplace platform that connects buyers and sellers nationwide in a transparent and easy way.

At the product launch on December 18th, 2021, the company stated that the product was designed to challenge the supply-demand gap that was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and also bridge the gap between advertisers and their target audience.

While sharing insight on the company’s new product, the Chief Executive Officer, Copyvest, Chinedu Onuoha expressed enthusiasm at the product saying that it will provide solutions that will drive innovation by offering a wider range of products and services which are currently not available on other marketplace platforms and enable sellers to sell faster.

He said: “Quicklist is a technology platform that connects sellers and consumers through a suite of scalable marketing solutions.

“Online buying and selling has become an important part of people’s lives. It has become more popular in Nigeria especially after the onset of the pandemic but there is still a wide supply demand gap in the country. We have a good understanding of the e-commerce landscape in Nigeria and we acknowledge the need for a solution like Quicklist.ng.

“Similarly, retail consumers have a right to a wide variety of products at an affordable price when it comes to shopping. It is this variety, among other increasing preferences of the consumers that Quicklist is stepping forward with its value proposition.

“We are highly customer-centric and committed to finding innovative ways of improving our customers’ shopping experiences. Quicklist is not only an e-commerce platform, it is a place of variety, simplicity and convenience.”

Deborah Folorunso, the company’s Marketing Manager further explained how the new product works.

According to her, “Quicklist is designed to sell a wide variety of products. The platform makes provision for business to business, business to consumer, and consumer to consumer operations.

“We have created a marketplace where sellers are well equipped to showcase their products. Our platform brings customers directly to sellers where buyers can search details of the products or services they are looking for, with specific further details such as their location, quantity and level of urgency.

“We offer an avenue for a wider range of products that are available online. Over 60 industry categories are available on Quicklist, ranging from agricultural products to real estate, gadgets, jobs, home appliances and lots more which are currently not available on other ecommerce platforms.

“An exciting offering from Quicklist is that buyers can find service providers from various industry categories such as; legal services, Financial and Legal services, catering services, travel services, consultants and lots more.

Speaking further, Folorunso revealed that the e-commerce platform also offers various benefits to sellers on different packages.

“We offer 5 free listings per month, and our executive listing is very affordable. We also use artificial intelligence technologies to take buyers who are interested in specific products directly to sellers,” she added.

“We have invested in building trust between all parties involved. We have a correct and detailed product descriptions and clear terms and conditions.”

Since inception, Copyvest has been actively expanding its platform capabilities through financial services to individuals and businesses, adding new services to power new ways to facilitate growth in Nigeria’s e-commerce sector while enhancing customer experience and infusing trust across its business platforms.