By Obas Esiedesa – Abuja

Electricity consumers across Nigeria paid N565.16 billion for energy consumed in the first nine months of 2021, the latest data from the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has shown.

The data released by NERC on Wednesday showed that the amount collected by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) was 34.02 per cent higher than the N372.92 billion collected over the same period in 2020.

A breakdown of the data showed that Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company topped the revenue collection chart with N114.894 billion over the nine months period, followed by Eko DisCo with N87.863 billion.

The performance of other distribution companies were Abuja DisCo N85.653 billion, Ibadan DisCo N66.607 billion, Enugu DisCo N51.175 billion, Benin DisCo N42.721 billion, Port Harcourt DisCo N35.097 billion, Kano DisCo N34.033, Kaduna DisCo N22.02 billion, Jos DisCo N18.221 billion and Yola DisCo N6.879 billion.

Further checks on the key operational and financial data of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), however, showed that the amount collected by the electricity distribution companies was 68.77 percent of the N821.81 billion electricity bills sent out.

The Federal Government had in 2020 introduced a service based tariff system that allowed distribution companies to increased tariff based on improved quality of service.

Despite this however, poor generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure has left consumers unsatisfied with the services of the DisCos.

ALSO READ: Electricity: Nigeria’s metered customers rise 17.7% to 4.7m in 9 months

Speaking on the state of power sector at a workshop for journalists in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu observed that reform being implemented by the government would take time to achieve its objectives.

According to him, “Government is doing a lot in providing the needed infrastructure and is also being supported by multilateral partners like World Bank, AFDB, AFB and others. These support structures, plus the intervention fund from CBN, will go a long way in addressing some of these infrastructure gaps.



“A proper implementation of all planned and ongoing projects will increase the electricity availability and quality. To achieve the desired quick wins, the government launched the Power Sector Reform Plan (PSRP) to strengthen the Regulatory Agency, NERC, amongst other things, a properly monitored Performance Improvement Plans (PIP) to track progress of the Distribution Companies and a Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP) to strengthen the wheeling capacity of TCN.



“These efforts are geared towards ensuring that the yearnings and desires of Nigerians are met as regards steady and reliable power supply”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria