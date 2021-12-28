By Olayinka Ajayi – Lagos

Residents of Shomolu Constituency II have called on their representative in the Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Rotimi Abiru, to show more commitment to his constituents in terms of social responsibility and youth development.

Speaking at the 6th Obanikoro National Tournament finals, the residents urged Abiru to help youths in the area spot their talents by doing everything humanly possible to secure playing facilities in the area.

“Please try as much as possible to see that we secure this field,” they pleaded.

Responding, Abiru noted that he had supported the tournament from the onset and would continue to support the youths.

“I am aware of the issue and I have always supported the competition.

“It is always good to discover yourselves and see that you contribute your quota to community development.

“It’s time the government should see football as a big business because it is obvious that there are talents around. I have been supporting grassroots football and I will continue to support it,’’ he said.

Abiru insisted that the facility is not owned by government.

“It belongs to the Baptist Academy. I think it is for us to engage them, if they are giving conditions.”

On his part the Chief Marketing Officer of Frapapa Bet, Mr. Charles Dungor, said: “As a business, we are passionate about empowering grassroots, especially as it relates to football across Lagos State.

“We believe part of what we do is youthful and by doing so we will be supporting the tournament in 2022.”

