Coach Anyanwu bags media award

Coach Anyanwu Marcellinus



By Solomon Nwoke

Head Scout and Consultant of Gulf United Football Club Dubai and UK, coach Anyanwu Marcellinus has added another feather to his cap as he was recently honoured with award of Excellence by Sportvitation Media in Lagos.

The award was in recognition of his contributions and support for youth development in Africa through sports.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Sportivation Media, Taiwo Ibrahim, presented the award to him at the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Secretariat in Lagos.

At the brief event, Ibrahim said: “We considered you a worthy recipient of this award due to your contributions to football development in UAE and for putting Nigeria’s name on the world map through your expertise in your chosen field.

“We have decided to honour you with this Award of Excellence in recognition of your contributions to football development in Nigeria, Africa and the world in general.”

Responding, the former Arsenal soccer school coach and President of King David Footballing Pathways, Marcellinus Anyanwu, who spoke through his representative, Adline Anyanwu appreciated the honour done to him and promised not to rest on his oars.

“I am extremely honored through this all important award of Excellence by Sportvitation Media.

“I am happy that my effort in influencing the lives of Nigerian and African youths has not gone unnoticed on the footballing map by providing the right platform for them to excel in their footballing careers.

“I sincerely thank you for honouring me and will proudly hold up this award as a mark of my achievement,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria