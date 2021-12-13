



Rev.Festus Oniyide, the Regional Overseer, Apostolic Faith Church has admonished Christians to cling to Jesus in order to find true rest.

The Regional Overseer gave the admonition during the church’s 2021 Christmas Concert with theme: “The Great Redemeer” held in Jabi, Abuja.

The cleric noted that many people professing Christianity were living in perpetual bondage due to fear, doubt and ignorance.

He however said: “the good news is that our Redeemer lives and He is here to help us.’’

Reflecting on the theme of his sermon, ‘The Great Redemeer’ the cleric said the promises that Jesus muttered ‘come to me’ also admonished Nigerians to return to Christ and shun evil deeds.

“He is a faithful God; He is the faithful Redeemer; whatever He says He will do for us.’’

He urged Christians to draw near to Jesus Christ, with an assurance that He is accessible and has something to offer to all who truly came to him, including salvation, peace and joy.

Oyinide urged Christians and Nigerians globally to celebrate God’s gift to mankind in the birth of Jesus Christ the redeemer.

He appealed to Nigerians to return to God through repentance and enjoy God’s gift of life.

“To be born again, one has to believe, confess and forsake sin and believe in Jesus that he alone can forgive sins committed by all men.”

Also Festus Adesina, the Protocol Chairman of he event said the concert was organised to return praise and glory to God, as the year was coming to an end in spite on all the challenges encountered.

He said the church was ushering the birth of Christ and the new year in praise songs.

“Music is the cardinal point in worship and praise, it promotes joy and lightens our burdens,we are relaxed here and in praise to God as overcomers,” he said.

He advised Christians and Nigerians to use the rest of the year for praise and worship to God “as he has healed and lifted us out of so many bondages in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) reports that the choristers were beautifully dressed singing various carols featuring the birth of Jesus Christ.