By Providence Adeyinka

Developments in Foreign Exchange, forex circle of the economy and its impact on the local industries will take the center stage at the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, CICAN 2021 workshop and awards.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

The workshop with the theme “Impact of Forex Crisis on the Real sector & MSMEs” will attract economic experts and captains of industry in the manufacturing, SMEs, financial institutions in the country.

A statement obtained from the Chairman Planning Committee on CICAN Workshop, Barnabas Eshiet and signed by the Chairman of the association, Mr. Charles Okonji, said that the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, CPPE and immediate past Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI Dr. Muda Yusuf will be the guest speaker at the event which will centers on the impact of the scarcity of FX on the country’ s manufacturing industry in particular and the economy at large.

The statement added that distinguish captains of industry and outstanding individuals will receive the CICAN’s prestigious award for their great performance.

The statement stated that some of the awardees include his Royal Highness, Igwe Chris Oranus, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) Kris Oral Group of Companies, Malinson Afam Ukatu, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Nipson whose firm pioneers tiles production in Nigeria, Mr. George Onafowokan, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) Coleman Wires & Cables who is being recognize for the great strides of his firm in wires and cables manufacturing and Engr. Bede Egwu Obayi, FNSE, Director, National Metrology Institute, SON, for his passion for standards compliance.

The statement added that Mrs. Zaheera Baba- Ari, who is the Managing Director of Nigeria Commodities Exchange and the current Commissioner of Agriculture in Ogun State who have done much for agriculture sector of Ogun State are some of the other awardees.

It noted that institutions like Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture ( NACCIMA) which have had sustainable partnership with CICAN for three decades, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria ( MAN) which has consistently use its advocacy roles to champion the cause of the country’s manufacturers are also to be recognized at the occasion.

The statement also said that the panelists include Igwe Chris Oranu, Mr. Malinson Afam Ukatu, Mr. George Onofowokan and the Director General of NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni.

It would be recalls that recently, the manufacturers umbrella body told the world that they are unable to access up to 20 per cent of its FX needs from the local banks which the Central Bank of Nigeria designated for the purpose.

It will be recalls that CICAN is the best association that report and analyse the country’s commerce, industry and the SMEs sector.

Over the years, the association used every December to bring together captains of industry, manufacturers, SMEs operators, financial institutions players and the media and other experts to discuss topical issues confronting the real and SMEs sector.

Photo: Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and immediate past Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI) Dr. Muda Yusuf.