By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As Christmas day draws near, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on the Federal Government to beef up security, provide functional toll free lines and put in place measures to ensure that security officers respond promptly to SOS in the event of any security breach.

The Party also asked that security men be motivated this festive season to deliver on their job as security challenges in the country is escalating in different parts of the country.

In a statement by Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), “Part of the ideology of the party is nation-building towards the emergence of a new Nigeria that we all can sleep with our eyes closed knowing that with the protection of God almighty and our security forces, we are up to the task, any eventuality can be effectively handled.

“Every family in Nigeria is affected one way or another thus, all stakeholders either in government or opposition need to ensure all hands on deck in whatever way we all can contribute towards a new Nigeria that we all can be proud of. May God continue to help our beloved country and make us triumph over the challenges bedeviling the nation.”