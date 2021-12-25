The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Nigerians to live in harmony, irrespective of religion or ethnic nationality.

In a statement on Saturday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker advised Nigerians to be at peace with one another now and always as taught by Jesus Christ.

The Speaker also stressed the need for peaceful coexistence, saying that “today, we are celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Therefore, let us use this moment for deep reflection on our relationship with others.

“Let us do the right thing by living in harmony with others. Love should reign in our hearts always”.

Oborevwori is the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria.

