By Sam Eyoboka

THE Acting President of God’s Kingdom Society, (GKS) The Church of the Living God Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun has charged Christians to avoid those elements in science, education and the mass media that do not promote godliness but serve to undermine belief in God and Biblical moral standards and values.

In an address entitled, “Who is on the Lord’s side” which he delivered on the Last and Great Day of the Christian Feast of Tabernacles that ended in Salem City, Warri, Delta State, Brother Adedolun declared that the devil uses the world’s ideas in politics, religion and commerce to turn people from God pointing out that people should also beware of negative influences from the world of music, fashion, entertainment, sports, among others.

According to the Publicity Secretary, Brother Benedict Hart, the GKS leader reminded his audience that the natural Israelites faced such challenges in time of old and yielded to the low moral standards, debased practices and vain philosophies of rival nations who were worshipping the devil and thereby provoked God to anger.

He regretted that today many people had fallen into the error of the natural Jews by indulging in immoral practices and dances which involve nakedness and prostitution which he said was a clear case of rebellion against their Creator and indifference to God and His word.

Stating that everyone on earth today must decide whether he wants to be on the side of God or the devil, Brother Adedokun asserted that those on the Lord’s side should live godly lives and must avoid the sin of covetousness which Apostle Paul says is idolatry – thereby showing themselves to be “a peculiar people, zealous of good works”.

“As the truth is being preached round the world through various media, those who accept it and support the Kingdom work clearly show themselves as the sheep of God. Those who oppose the truth and refuse to support the saints and their helpers identify themselves as goats” the GKS Acting President said, adding: “In this age of the second presence of Christ each person will be rewarded for what he has done, whether good or bad.”

During the eight-day festival which is celebrated annually by the GKS, no fewer than 15 sermons were discoursed. There were no street processions or large gatherings in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. Majority of the members had to follow the activities in Salem City, Warri online by the grace of God.

