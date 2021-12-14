…As it makes official launch

Sebastine Obasi

Leading provider of smart energy solutions, CHINT Nigeria has pledged its commitment to empower Nigerians through provision of first-rate electrical solutions.

According to the company, the provision of world-class electrical equipment is pertinent to the technological development of any nation.

Speaking at the official launch of the company, Customer Manager, CHINT West Asia and Africa, Dr. Karima NC stated that the company is highly optimistic about the myriad of potentials Nigeria offers; hence the decision to launch in the country. According to her, CHINT Nigeria is the first subsidiary of CHINT Group to establish operations in Central and West Africa. “Today is a significant day for us at CHINT as it marks the beginning of a historical journey. With over 35 years of experience and presence in over 140 countries, CHINT ranks as a leading player in the energy sector with operations across several continents, including Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. “We decided to establish our operations in Nigeria owing to our strong optimism about the potentials of Nigeria and we cherish the hope of better serving our local customers”, she stated.

Speaking on the company’s products and future plans, Karima stated that CHINT Nigeria will expand its portfolio in the not too distant future so as to meet the demands of its customers in the country. “In the coming years, our business will expand from the current low-voltage products to medium- and high-voltage products, renewable energy, electric meters, and other CHINT industry chain products”, she added.

While expounding on the company’s services, Business Development Manager, Central and West Africa, CHINT Nigeria, Mr. Wasiu Adewale Folorunso called for collaboration with key stakeholders in the industry, noting that the company is currently in the process of appointing new distributors to serve the Nigerian market whilst empowering the Nigerian populace.

“As a global leading provider of smart energy solutions, CHINT Nigeria is committed to providing innovative end to end solutions. From conceptualization to commissioning, we’ve effectively supported our customers across different segments. “Our offers span across the Grid, Distribution, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Mining and Metallurgy, Data Centres, Building, Transportation, among others. We’re open for business collaboration with key stakeholders in the industry and also in the process of appointing new distributors to further serve the Nigerian market and by extension empower Nigerians.

In demonstration of its commitment to empowering Nigeria, CHINT Nigeria announced a strategic collaboration with the University of Lagos during the ceremony. The company says it will offer best performing students of the Electrical and Electronics Department an annual internship programme.

Describing the annual internship programme, Key Account Manager, Central and West Africa, CHINT Nigeria, Mr. Sulaiman Azeez stated that the collaboration is a corporate social responsibility initiative, aimed at uplifting exceptional students whilst enhancing the quality of education in the Nigerian society. “As we all know, the relevance of quality education to the development of any nation cannot be overstated, and as a socially responsible organization, CHINT Nigeria has decided to collaborate with the University of Lagos on annual internship programme for the best performing students of the Electrical and Electronics Department. “During the course of their internship, our student beneficiaries will receive robust and extensive training.

I believe this serves as a glowing testimony to CHINT Nigeria goal to not only empower Nigeria but provide credible platforms for young Nigerian talents to flourish and excel”, he concluded.