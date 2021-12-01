Chad seeks partnership with Nigeria on Electricity

Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu

Minister of Power Engr Abubakar Aliyu said Nigeria will resuscitate talks with Chad on establishing a partnership on electricity.

The minister added that Nigeria and Chad stand to benefit from more cooperation.

The minister stated this today (Wednesday) while receiving the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria and his team who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Engr Abubakar D. Aliyu directed the ministry’s technical team to reactivate talks towards establishing partnership on electricity between the two countries.

“We are neighbours. We share a lot in the areas of culture and history. We should be able to work together and do business together, for the benefit of our people. This is coming at the right time when we already have mutual cooperation in the area of security,” the minister added.

Earlier, the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria Mr Abakar Saleh Chahami said they visited the minister to seek reactivation of talks on partnership on electricity between Chad and Nigeria. He said the talks which had reached an advanced stage should be revived for the benefit of both nations.

Ambassador Chahami also said energy partnership will benefit both countries and will also be an extension of African integration.

The envoy noted that connecting electricity between Chad and Nigeria has economic benefits for both countries.

Vanguard News Nigeria