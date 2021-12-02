By Godfrey Bivbere

The Comptroller General of Customs, CGC strike force has made 103 seizures with Duty Paid Value, DPV worth N7.8 billion in two months.

Amongst the items seized are 61 containers of wood with DPV of N6.8 billion, 36 containers of Charcoal with DPV of N381 million, 110 pieces of raw hides and skin in 185 sacks with a DPV of N61 million and one 20-foot container of batteries with DPV of N19 million.

Disclosing this in Lagos, Coordinator of Team ‘A’ of the strike force, Ahmadu Shuaibu, also noted four 40-foot containers of second hand clothing with DPV of N566,700,000 and one 20-foot container of tomato paste in 1,912 cartons, worth N9,703,400 were also impounded.

Shuaibu said that seven suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures but further noted they have been granted bail.

According to him, “For the months of October and November 2021, our combination of intelligence, diligent enforcement and zero compromise disposition resulted in a total of 103 seizures with total duty paid value of N7.8 billion.

“Some also were direct attempt at evading payment of duty to government. Our operatives will not look the other way for these forms of illegal activities to thrive.

“We have here as part of the seizures, 61 containers of wood with DPV of N6.8 billion. Also seized are 36 containers of charcoal with DPV N381,916,500, 1,110 pieces of raw hides and skin in 185 sacks with a DPV of N61,188,750 and a one 20-foot container of batteries with DPV of N19,163,052.

“We are not unaware of smugglers desperation to carry out their illegal activities always, especially when yuletide approaches but they should beware that no matter how smart they rate themselves, the Strike Force Team A will always be steps ahead of them. “We will always uncover their antics, seize their wares and arrest them for prosecution. We advise them in their own interest to desist from these unlawful activities and embrace only legitimate trade. The more they violate the laws, the more they have us to contend with,” he noted.