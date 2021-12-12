*Induct Gombe IRS Boss, 4 others as Fellow



By Olayinka Ajayi



The Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development, CeProd, has called on the need for both public and private organisations in Nigeria to have a succession plan that would encourage only best performing staff to takeover.



The Board stated this during the election and inducted the Executive Chairman of Gombe State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Abubakar Inuwa Tata, and four others as fellows.



The nominees were drawn from various professional backgrounds were inducted after undergoing an intensive training course organized by the Centre in Abuja.

Those also elected and inducted by the Board of CeProd include Hon. (Pharm) Idris Bello Eneye The Honourable Commissioner representing Kogi State, in Federal Character Commission ,, Engr Emmanuel I. Kwaya Director, Raw Materials Research and Development Council Dr Abubakar A. Kaoje , Executive Secretary , Kebbi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Professor

. Dimis Inusa Mai-Lafia a Professor of Eco¬nomics, Monetary Finance and Development of the Department of Economics, University of Jos,President of CeProd, Professor Sandeep Gupta, said the election of the nominees as fellows was “in recognition of your professional standing and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending and promoting the highest world standards in Productivity and Economy Growth.”While contributing to a roundtable discussion on Productivity, the Director-General of CeProd, Dr. Chris Egbu, advocated that government should consider adopting flexible work model that will help increase productivity during lockdown. However those working from home must be evaluated based on output performance measurement metrics.

The Director General added that the fellowship program was organized to recognise and celebrate professionals and members of management team of organizations who has played exceptional roles in enabling and facilitating growth in the economic space and by extension contribute to the national gross domestic product (GDP) through breaking new grounds in development, implementation and institutionalization of culture of performance and Productivity.



A Council Member of CeProd, Mr. Oloyede Adeola in his contribution stated that both public and private sector should have a clear-cut succession plan that will encourage only best performing and productive staff to take over leadership in organization instead of succession based on family relationship and political patronage, These are amongst factors that has hindered growth and productivity in Nigeria.

The Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development is the first Productivity Centre in Africa established to complement the effort of government and International agencies such as International Labour Organization (ILO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Conference for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Asia Productivity Organization (APO), European Association of National Productivity Centre (EANPC), and Pan African Productivity Association (PAPA).