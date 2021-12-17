The Centre for Human Rights Advancement in Africa (CHRAA) has applauded the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Mustapha Habib, for transforming the interventionist agency.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Tolulope Adebayo, the Centre said Habib has instilled accountability and transparency in the operations of NEMA.

According to Adebayo, the DG has displayed an uncommon zeal and courage in ensuring that relief materials to victims of disasters across the country are conducted most transparently.

He noted that Habib’s example at NEMA is worthy of commendation for calculated leadership with sincerity and purpose..

The group, therefore, saluted President Buhari’s choice of a well-rounded individual who shares the same passion with him in developing critical sectors of the Nigerian economy as director-general of NEMA.

Adebayo, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend support to the new NEMA boss towards achieving the overall mandate of coordinating resources towards efficient and effective disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response in Nigeria.