Al Masry vs Rivers United : Photo Credit – Rivers United | Facebook

By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers United have crashed out of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup on aggregate after losing 0-1 to Egyptian side Al Masry on Sunday.

Despite winning the first leg 2-1, the Pride of Rivers conceded a 12th minute goal and could not find a way back at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

Stanley Eguma’s men were looking to leverage on the absence of fans at the stadium to get a win or draw that would have earned the side a group stage qualification ticket but the Egyptians had other plans.

United came close to opening the scoring in the 7th minute from a Barnabas Daniel free-kick that failed to beat the goalkeeper.

In the 22nd minute, Malachi Ohawume almost drew United level but his effort narrowly missed the target.

Sochima Victor prevented Al-Masry from doubling their tally with a point blank save from a one-on-one situation.

Eguma threw Uche Onwuansanya and Fortune Omoniwari ino the mix as replacements for Konan Ruffin and Malachi Ohawume but the duo could not make any difference as the game ended in favour of the Egyptians who now match on to the group stage.

Enyimba, the other representative from Nigeria defeated Al-Ittihad of Libya 2-0 in their first leg tie in Aba.

