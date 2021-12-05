By Emmanuel Okogba

The TotalEnergies CAF Confederations Cup additional playoff round 2nd leg match between Al Masry SC and Rivers United FC will be played behind closed doors.

A statement by media officer of the side, Charles Mayuku said this was in adherence to the protocols of the Confederation of African Football on Coronavirus Disease.

The Match Commissioner for the tie Mr Jamal Salem from Libya made this revelation at the prematch meeting that Al Masry SC will face Rivers United of Nigeria without fans in the stands

Al Masry face Rivers United on Sunday (today) at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt at 5pm (Nigerian time).

The Pride of Rivers will hope to take advantage of the absence of fans at the stadium as a win or draw will earn the side the group stage qualification ticket.

Meanwhile, Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma assured that with a level playing field, victory for his side is certain.

Vanguard News Nigeria