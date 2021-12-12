By Peter Duru

The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has said by March/April of 2022 there will be nothing like the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nigeria.

He said the APC is a contraption by few people to win power with no programme or any idea of what to do with power but ended up plunging Nigeria into unimaginable socio-economic and security crisis.

The former Senate President who spoke weekend while addressing stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the reception organized for him by the government and people of Benue state in Makurdi said Nigerians were eagerly waiting for the PDP to rescue the country.

He said to meet the expectations of Nigerians the National Working Committee, NWC, will unite the party, “we will build it to a fighting machine because Nigerians are waiting for us. Nigerians are tired. There is no governance in Nigeria under the APC.

“Days back people said to my hearing that Nigerians wish to return to the days of PDP. I believe that Nigerians want us to return to power. And it is not only at the federal level. At a point we had 28 Governors. I believe that it is still possible to increase the number to at least 29 governors.

“It is possible to attain because by March/April there will be no APC in Nigeria. APC is a contraption; a contraption to win power with no programme or any idea of what to do with power.

“So we will be coming back with a programme of action, with workable policies to get our dear country working again; so that our people will enjoy peace and prosperity.

“PDP is a strong fair party, under the PDP no part of the country will be marginalized. It is equity and justice that Nigerians need. And it is only the PDP that can give us that. I want to assure you that it is going to happen after 2023.”

Senator Ayu appealed to Nigerians to have faith in the unity of the country assuring that the PDP would give every Nigerian the reason to be proud to be called a Nigerian after 2023.

Also speaking, another former Senate President, Senator David Mark lamented that nobody ever envisaged that the country would go down like what was happening under the APC leadership.

He said the amount of responsibility the nation had placed on the PDP was enormous and “we should focus on it and pray God to give the leaders the wisdom and courage to lead the party and take Nigeria to the promise land.

“The level this country has gone down is unimaginable nobody thought we will be at this level. Nobody in his wildest imagination will believe that we will go as low as we have gone now. But God has his purpose all the time and he choses the right persons and people at the right time.“

Governor Samuel Ortom in his remark urged members of the PDP to work with the national leadership to ensure that equity, fairness, transparency was entrenched in the party.

He said, “If we do that we will win election everywhere in this country because we know that the issue of imposition is what creates problems. But with the emergence of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu with the active support of leaders from across the country we will get it right.

“I must say that the failure of the APC has given us the opportunity and I trust God that by 2023 we will get back to Aso Rock. We shall rescue this country and build it back together. You will recall that we didn’t understand it when the APC said they will take us from top to bottom if elected.

“That is what they have done to Nigeria. But we shall rebuild the country and take it from bottom to top and surpass what we had before they took us to the bottom.”

Senator Ayu was accompanied to the event by members of the NWC and some PDP stalwarts.

