Not your regular concert as all is now set for the much talked about debut concert of Nigeria’s promising artist, Daniel Benson better known as ‘Buju’ as he stages mother of all concert tagged ‘ Sorry I am late’ come Wednesday December 22, 2021 at the Balmoral Convection Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With hit songs back to back, Buju is ready to serenade guests to a night of classic music performances that cut across all collaborations with the big names in the industry that Includes Wizkid, Timaya, Burna Boy, Zlatan, Ladipoe amongst others.

Packaged by leading entertainment company, Achievas Entertainment Limited and proudly sponsored by Chivas Regal; the event is expected to be graced by the big names in the showbiz industry

It is pertinent to note that all COVID-19 protocols have been put in place for the event, and tickets will not be sold at the venue.