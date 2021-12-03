By Jimoh Babatunde, DUBAI

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian youths to use their creative power to make the world a better place.

The President said this at the ARISE Fashion show 2021 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai today(Friday).

He added that by 2050 Nigeria will be the third largest population in the world and the challenge is to turn that into a blessing for our youths.

Represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, President Buhari said: “We are here in Dubai showcasing the best of Nigeria in every field of endeavour among other countries

“As a father of the nation, I am here to tell the world that the foundation of Nigeria century has begun.

“We are here to share our music, films, fashion. We are here to tell the world that there is unity in our diversity and that our youths are working to make the world a better place.”

President Buhari added “I am here to celebrate our young people as this fashion show by Arise Media is promoting our diversity through our culture.

“We are here to celebrate Nigerian culture using the power of youth. That is why we are calling on all Nigerian youth to be law abiding wherever they find themselves, to use the power of creative to make the world a better place.”

Speaking earlier, the chairman, Arise Group, Nduka Obaigbena, said “We are celebrating Nigeria because the building blocks of Nigeria is our folks.

“Despite the challenges we face, our generation will ensure we build a Nigeria that can stand the test of time in 2050 when we will be the third largest populous country in the world.

“And those building blocks you can see in the power of creative and technology.

“We are determined to tell the world that the time of Nigeria is here.”

