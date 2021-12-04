President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Supreme Court Judge, Bolarinwa Babalakin, who died on Saturday, at the age of 94.

The President in a condolence message released by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, equally commiserated with the government and people of Osun on the loss of the eminent jurist.

He noted that late Babalakin rose to the pinnacle of his profession as a judge of the highest court in the land, becoming one of the final authorities in legal issues in the country, thereby greatly enriching the nation’s jurisprudence.

The president noted that the late Justice Babalakin, long after his retirement, continued to give wise counsel to the Muslim community especially the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) where he was a former president.

While praying for Babalakin, his children and members of the family for the fortitude to bear the loss, President Buhari urged them to take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived to a ripe old age, left behind a good name.

He affirmed that the deceased also served as a mentor and source of inspiration to many and became an icon of his profession.

The president prayed that almighty Allah would reward his good deeds with Aljannah. (NAN)