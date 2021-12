By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FILE: President Buhari and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday met with the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting with the former president which took place at about 3 pm was not made public.

However, Jonathan regularly comes to the villa to brief the president on his activities as ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali