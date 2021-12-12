Standard Chartered launched it Agent Banking service as part of its Digital Banking proposition to clients across Lagos.



The event kicked off with the official signing ceremony at the Head Office and concluded at the agency banking flagship centre at Petrocam Fuel by Elf Bus-Stop, along Lagos-Epe Road, Lekki, Lagos.



Speaking the signing ceremony, David Idoro, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited said, ‘We are pleased to launch the Standard Chartered Banking Agency Banking service today as a further testament to our commitment to growing our retail banking presence in Nigeria. We believe one of the primary ways of achieving financial inclusion, in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria strategic national objectives, is to provide basic banking services at locations as close to our customers and the general public as possible. Our Agency Banking service is designed to enhance livelihoods while providing convenient and reliable services to customers.’



Adeyinka Shorungbe, Head of Digital Banking added, ‘At any Standard Chartered Banking Agent locations, our customers and the general public will be able to conduct basic banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, transfers and also open a Standard Chartered bank account in a safe and secured environment. This is why we are partnering with companies and organisations having distribution network to provide world class agency banking directly to customers in their neighbourhoods. One of such partnership is with Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited. Going forward, you will be able to conduct basic banking services at all Petrocam service stations.’



Patrick Ilo. Chief Executive Officer of Petrocam noted, ‘At Petrocam we have built a brand and reputation that appreciates the communities we operate in and forming a synergy with them. Our service stations not only sell petroleum products but also provide an array of services and support to our host communities. This is why we are excited to partner with Standard Chartered Bank to bring to our customers Community agency banking services, that will further impact their lives positively.’

