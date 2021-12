UEFA Champions League

By Emmanuel Okogba

UEFA has voided the Round of 16 draw held earlier after a mix-up with the draw balls for Manchester United, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United were not put into the pot of group winners after runners-up Atletico Madrid were drawn, while Liverpool were also mistakenly put into the pot to potentially face Atletico despite playing them in the group stages.

A redraw will take place later today.