By Joy Mazoje

It was an inhospitable Christmas for the Diale family due to the death of much loved TV presenter Angie Diale.

After the Diale family confirmed the death of Mam’ Angie, tributes have been pouring in from sympathisers.

Diale, of Please Step in Fame, who complained about shortness of breath and other respiratory issues, was taken to the hospital, where she was admitted and later died.

She is a celebrated HIV activist who had championed and fought for human rights.

Mam’ Angie is survived by her mother Mirriam Mosala, husband Billy Diale, brother Kenosi “Solo” Tau, children Olerato and Tshepa and grandson Oitumetse.

Mrs. Diale joins a number of celebrities who have passed on this year, due to coronavirus and other natural causes.

May Mam Angie’s Soul rest in peace.

Vanguard News Nigeria