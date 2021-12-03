By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

Two peasants were killed and no fewer than 50 abducted when terrorists attacked the Unguwan Gimbiya community on the outskirts of Kaduna, in Kaduna State.

A cleric, who craved for anonymity, said: “The bandits struck in the early hours of today (Friday).

“They invaded Ungwan Gimbiya Community of Sabo in Chikun Local Government; they abducted over 50 people and killed two.

“A total number of 13 families were visited by the bandits. The attack lasted for about two hours with heavy gunshots.”

A resident of the area has confirmed that this kidnapping was the worst in that community.

Meanwhile, there is mass exodus of residents of the area to safer places, even as the security agents were seen patrolling forests.

