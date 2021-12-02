BREAKING: Sen Barau Jibrin gubernatorial campaign office burnt in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano Gubernatorial Campaign Office of one of the political opponents of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Barau Jibrin, has been burnt down last night by yet to be identified persons.

Eyewitnesses reports say hundreds of hoodlums were seen attacking the campaign office setting it ablaze. They then proceeded to Gyadi Gyadi quarters where the Ahmadu Zago Factional APC Chairman confirmed by the Abuja High Court, set to open his state Party Secretariat.

Already, the political scenery in Kano has since heated up shortly after the declaration of an Abuja High Court annulling the wards Elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

On Tuesday, Men of the State Revenue office, under the command of the state sealed off the office of the lawyer of the House of Representatives member Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, Barrister Ibrahim Jimoh SAN who secured victory against the state in the APC Congresses crises in the State.

The owners of the six-storey building housing Barr Jimoh SAN were accused of not settling N3 billion tenement fees, a reason why they said they padlocked the place.

However, the Senator Barau Jibrin Gubernatorial Campaign Office situated around Maiduguri Road owned by a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe was set on fire late last night by unknown persons.

Non-partisan residents of Kano are already panicking that the state would now be thrown back to political hooliganism where lives and properties are no longer safe.

