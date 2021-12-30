By Elizabeth Osayande, LAGOS

Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED, has been upgraded to a university, now called Lagos State University of Education, LASUED.

Recall, that the call to upgrade the Intitution had been on for a while.

However, the meeting by the House Committee on Education, (Tertiary Institutions) led by Ajani Owolabi, in July, set the motion for the actualisation of the upgrade.

In a statement signed by Owolabi, on Wednesday, the Committee on Education Chairman announced the change in status of one of Nigerian foremost colleges of education to a varsity.

Part of the statement titled: “Second allocated day for report of the Committee on Education (Tertiary Institutions) on a Bill for a Law to provide for the establishment of The University of Education, Lagos, (UNEDLAG) and for connected purposes” read:

“You would recall that the House at its Plenary Session of Thursday, July 1, considered the report of the Committee on Educabon on “the University of Education, Lagos Bill, 2021” after which a second allotted day was given to the Committee to resolve the grey areas observed by the House.

“Consequently, the Committee met and recommends as follows:

RECOMMENDATIONS

“(1) The definttion of ‘UNEDLAG’ be deleted and replaced wih ‘LASUED’ to mean ‘Lagos State University of Education”;

“(2) Clause 39 (1) be redrafted to read: “The University shall operate a Multi-Campus system with the main Campus in Adenran Ogunsanya, Otto/Ijanikin and its Annex at Micheal Otedola, Noforija, Epe and any other locations as may be determined by the Visitors or Council from time to time.”

The Committee expressed its gratitude to Mr. Speaker and members for the opportunity given it to carry out the assignment.

“We also appreciate the Acting Clerk of the House and the Secretariat for the support at ensuring the timely completion of the report,” it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria