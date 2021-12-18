By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Hoodlums on Saturday morning kidnapped the Chief Priest of Ala Owerri, in Owerri Municipal Council, Mr Reginald Ejiogu.

Vanguard learnt that the incident happened at Church Christ road by Ihugba street in Owerri.

He was said to have been kidnapped alongside a village chairman of Umunwagbara in Owerri Municipal council.

When Vanguard called the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, he said he should be given time to confirm the story.

However, tension has enveloped the Owerri municipal council as villagers were running about to know the next line of action.

Vanguard News Nigeria