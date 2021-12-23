By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday suspended three lawmakers of the Imo state House of Assembly.

The suspension took place on the floor of the house following the announcement made by the speaker, Kennedy Ibeh.

The suspended lawmakers were Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) Ngozie Obiefule (Isu) and Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre)

The reason given was that when “The governor presented the 2022 budget, the house promised to give it an accelerated hearing. These lawmakers ignored to participate in the sitting and the speaker was angry with their action, therefore they were suspended.”

On the declaration of the seat of the member representing Ngor Okpala, Tochi Okere, vacant, the house said: “He has been absent for a period more than the one-third of the sitting period in a year and that automatically attracts the declaration of the seat vacant and has declared the election to take place in the next 90 days.”

However, tension has enveloped the Imo state House of Assembly, as supporters of the suspended lawmakers from their different constituencies said they would protest against the suspension of their representatives at the state House of Assembly.