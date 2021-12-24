By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The raging fire which started in the early hours Friday gutted NNPC Petroleum pipeline. Men of NNPC, security, fire fighters and NSCDC are already at scene to salvage the situationon.

It was gathered that the pipeline fire explosion does not pose any threat to human and public lives as the site is located in Isale Odo, LASU Road, Egbeda, Alimosho area of the state.

According to eyewitness, the electric cable collapse led to electric sparks all over the area which got to the spilled content of PMS around the area and led to the pipeline gutting fire and subsequently exploded.

The area is prone to pipeline vandalism pipeline due to activities of vandals.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Adeseye Margret, who confirmed the incident as of 8.30 am, said, “We are aware and on top of the situation at Baruwa pipeline fire explosion.

The fire boss, who could not state the actual cause of the explosion, said proper investigation by the service will reveal the cause(s).