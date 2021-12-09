.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

APC Chieftain and Senatorial hopeful for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Alhaji Idris Durkwa has hailed governor Babagana Umara Zulum over his developmental projects executed in Southern Borno in the last two and half years.

Speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday, the APC Chieftain who scored the second position during that 2019 gubernatorial primaries that hitherto produced governor Babagana Zulum as the candidate of the ruling party said, what the present governor did within the shortest time of his administration has surpassed expectations of the electorates.

He said, ” the unprecedented developmental projects executed and commissioned in Southern Borno so far by Zulum is a welcome development and far from expectations.”

“The governor has within his one-week visits to the zone, was able to commission Ultra Modern classroom blocks, hospitals, clinics and other vocational training skill centres across Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Hawul and Shani council areas.

“This is in addition to the distribution of agricultural inputs and other poverty alleviation materials, as well as directing Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture to quickly revive the cultural heritage of the diverse people of the senatorial district.

” It will interest you to know that, the governor gave out thousands of bicycles to school pupils in Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Hawul and other communities of the Councils visited who trek long distances to their respective schools as an encouragement for them to take their studies more seriously.

“The construction and commissioning of befitting Mega classroom blocks and a cash gift of Ten Million Naira (N10 million) to one of the Community Secondary schools in Yimirshika town of Hawul LGA where I hail from are very commendable.

“Zulum’s generosity to the staff of Health Facilities at Marama, Shani, Bayo general hospitals where he visited have boosted staff morale.

“The Governor had also ordered the rehabilitation of dilapidated structures with the construction of perimeter fencing in Marama General Hospital which will be carried out before the end of first quarter2022,” Durkwa explained.

Speaking on the Governor’s drive to enhance agricultural development through the distribution of Agricultural inputs of fertilizer and water pumps for irrigation as well as pesticides and herbicides, he stated that the gesture has really boosted the morale of farmers engaged in dry season farming in the areas.

He called on the people of Southern Borno to always support the APC administration in all programmes to ensure more developments at all levels.