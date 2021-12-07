Boomplay, Africa’s #1 music streaming service has announced the tracks and songs that are the most popular in Nigeria in 2021 (in the period 1st November 2020 to 31st October 2021).

The Nigerian Afropop star Olamide was the most streamed male artiste for the period in review, he also had the second most-streamed song behind Omah Lay’s hit single Godly whilst followed by Joeboy’s Sip (Alcohol) which arguably happened to have the most viral challenge in 2021.

This development is part of Boomplay’s annual end-of-year recap, where music lovers will be able to access personalised statistics for their listening habits. #BoomplayRecap2021 gives us insight into how music is being consumed and whose song is listened to the most throughout the year in review on Boomplay

So, what did fans listen to in 2021?

TOP MALE ARTISTE.

Olamide claims the top spot in this category as the most streamed artiste. The 2nd most-streamed Nigerian male artiste is Omah Lay, followed by Burna Boy the 3rd most-streamed Nigerian male artist.

TOP FEMALE ARTISTE.

Teni takes over the reign from Simi’s last year reign as Boomplay’s most-streamed Nigerian female artiste of the year, followed by the 2nd Tope Alabi. Coming in as the 3rd most-streamed Nigerian female artist is Mercy Chinwo.

MOST STREAMED GOSPEL SONGS

Mike Abdul’s Baba ese featuring Yoruba mass choir leads as the 1st in this category followed by Mercy Chinwo’s Oyoyo Chukwu and Onos coming in 3rd with the acoustic version of his hit single No void.

MOST SEARCHED ARTISTES

With Bella Shmurda leading the pack in this category many thanks to releasing the high tension 2.0 EP under his imprint Dangbana Republik. At the second and third spot is Davido and Naira Marley respectively.

MOST LIKED SONG

Feeling – Ladipoe ft Buju

Lie – Kizz Daniel

Understand – Omah Lay

THE FASTEST RISING SONGS TO HIT 1 MILLION STREAMS

Coming – Naira marley ft Busiswa

Understand – Omah Lay

Sip (Alcohol) – Joeboy

MOST STREAMED INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATIONS

Coming – Naira marley ft Busiswa

Damn – Omah Lay ft 6lack

Champion – Fireboy DML ft D smoke

MOST LOVED INTERNATIONALLY

Kilometre – Burna Boy

Sip (Alcohol) – Joeboy

Nowhere to go – Rudeboy

In other categories, Olamide’s song Triumphant featuring Bella Shmurda was New year’s day favourite, Ruger claimed the peak spot as the top rising artiste of 2021, while the most-streamed Afrobeats songs are Infinity by Olamide, Sip (Alcohol) by Joeboy and Ladipoe’s feeling featuring Buju in first, second and third positions respectively. Fans streamed Omah Lay’s My bebe the most on valentine’s day while Lie by Afropop singer Kizz Daniel was fans’ late-night favourite and Omah Lay’s Godly was the most streamed song in the mornings.

BOOMPLAY KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Songs – 65 Million

Artistes – 5.6 Million

Monthly Active Users – 60 Million

Social media followers – 2.1 Million