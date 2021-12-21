The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock and sadness over the death on Monday evening of former Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Abia State and Fellow of NGE, Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha.

In statement on Tuesday signed by the NGE’s President Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of all the editors in Nigeria described the death of Iwuoha as ‘’devastating, painful and huge loss’’ to the Guild and journalism profession in Nigeria.

‘’Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha was a committed Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. He served in various committees, and was the chairman of the Electoral Committee of NGE on several occasions, including our last convention in May 2021 in Kano. His last outing in the Guild’s activities, was the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) in Abuja two months ago, where he was a discussant at the conference.

‘’This was typical of him: He never missed any of our activities. He was a man of deep conviction, honest, very principled and lively. Just last week, the former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) called some Standing Committee’s members of NGE, including the President and the General Secretary, to discuss the affairs of the Guild.

‘’He said he was very proud of the present leadership of NGE, and advised us to keep up the good work and never to relent. That was how dear our professional body was to Mr. Iwuoha. He was an accomplished administrator, unionist and humanist – who struggled for over three decades to improve the welfare of journalists in the country’’, the NGE stated.

While commiserating with members of the NGE, friends, his immediate family, the government and the people of Abia State, the Guild prays the Almighty God to give his loved ones the fortitude to bear the immeasurable loss.

‘’If the earth that will cover Mr Bonnie Iwuoha will be light it is because he represented humanity, love and kindness while he lived.

‘’We will miss Mr. Iwuoha greatly. As a mark of honour, the NGE has opened a condolence register at our Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos. Fare Thee Well, Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha’’, the guild said.

