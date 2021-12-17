L-R: Kikky Boboye, Head HR, Bet9ja; Seyi Akinwunmi, Vice President, Nigeria Football Federation; Shehu Dikko, Chairman, League Management Company; Femi Osobajo, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Bet9ja at the official signing of the partnership contract recently in Lagos.

Bet9ja, Nigeria’s foremost sports betting platform has announced its partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). This announcement was made at a press briefing on December 16, 2021 held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The partnership was initiated by Bet9ja as a result of theinterest and attentiontheNPFL was generating on their sports bettingplatform. Bet9ja has established that the partnership is an opportunity for them to get involved and help grow the NPFL platform not just financially but structurally.

Speaking at the event, Head of marketing and corporate communications Bet9ja, Femi Osobajo, stated “while we are the biggest sports betting platform in Nigeria, a decent amount of activities that goes on the platform are from foreign leagues.”

“The Nigerian Professional Football League needs all the support it can get, which is why we are trying to throw our weight behind them, and we are hopeful that this partnership would lead to more opportunities and provide a platform for the NPFL to get the kind of publicity itdeserves.” He said.

In a statement released by League Management Company Limited (LMC), a company licensed to manage the NPFL,it was stated thatthe 2021/2022 season is scheduled to resume on Friday December 17, 2021.

As part of the partnership deal, Bet9jawill be signing up as the “Official Supporter/Sponsor of the NPFL under the Betting and Gaming category.

In attendance at the press briefing wasthe Chairman of the NPFL, Shehu Dikko, Head HR Bet9ja, KikkyBoboye, Head of special projects, Harry Iwuala, and the members of the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Bet9ja is the registered trading name of the KC Gaming Networks Limited. The brand hold licenses to operate in all states where sports betting is permitted in Nigeria. They cover all the major sporting events across Europe and the world and guarantees payouts on all winning bets.

Vanguard News Nigeria