Top 10 Lists for content creators, music videos, trending videos, breakout creators and shorts creators have been unveiled. Recently, YouTube released its YouTube 2021 Top Ten lists, celebrating 2021’s biggest moments on the platform in Nigeria.

The country’s top 10 Nigerian creators on YouTube this year reflects the growing popularity of original content produced by Nigerian creators on the platform with House of Ajebo, Official Broda Shaggi, ApataTV, BakoriTV, Lightweight Entertainment and Mr Macaroni all dominating this category. Following in that respective order to complete the Top Ten are Taaooma’s cabin, Saira Movies, Yorubaplus and BrainJotter Comedian.

For the Top 10 music videos of 2021, Chiké and Simi’s “Running To You” leads the pack, followed by Teni’s “For You” featuring Davido, and WizKid’s “Essence” featuring Tems. Others in the pecking order include Wizkid’s “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy; Davido’s “The Best” featuring Mayorkun; Davido’s “Lala” featuring Ckay; Ruger’s “Bounce”; Nathaniel Bassey “Hallelujah”; Chidinma’s “Jehovah Overdo; and Omah Lay’s “Understand”.

The selection of the top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 are based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership. For example, YouTube also considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes. YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten lists bring together the biggest videos in Nigeria from creators, personalities and mainstream media with a presence on YouTube.

Topping the list of top trending videos in Nigeria is President Kuti, a movie starring Ibrahim Yekini, Bimpe Oyebade and Odunlade Adekola on Yorubaplus. The comedy skit video, Tetracycline and Septrin video from House of Ajebo ranked second in the country. Yoruba movies, Abebi, starring Odunlade Adekola, and Ete, starring Bolanle Ninalowo were also among the trending videos that got Nigerians clicking “play”.