By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again in Zamfara state, bandits who invaded Gada village in Maru Local Government Area and killed a District Head, met their waterloo as they have to abandon the kidnapped women and children to run away due to the superior firepower of Nigerian security agents and the vigilantes.

Alhaji Umaru Bawan Allah, the District Head was shot and killed, together with 5 others when the group of bandits were going from house to house in the community, unleashing terror and mayhem on the peasants.

According to a local, “many of the bandits came at about 1 am. As if they knew who they wanted to kill, they searched house to house picking those they wanted and shooting them. Over 5 were killed. The bandits kidnapped many villagers, women and children.”

” The victims attempted to run away but the bandits caught them. Luckily, the security agents assisted by the local vigilantes blocked the bandits as they were leaving.”

” They ambushed the bandits with heavy firepower near Karakai village. The bandits who survived fled, they abandoned the kidnapped victims,” he said.

Journalists are still awaiting police reaction on the development.

