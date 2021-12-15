By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Kastina State and elders in the state yesterday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the security situation in the state at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The briefing came as Governor Masari called on the governors of North West region of the country to collaborate to address the security challenges in the zone.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting with President Buhari, the governor said his Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir was not killed by bandits, but by hired killers.

Specifically on the security situation in North West, Masari said, “I think what is most important for us to succeed in fighting these bandits is for all of us in the States, especially the North-western States to take the pains and work together to make sure that we block all the loopholes.

“But if one state has a policy and another has a different one, certainly they (bandits) will always be moving from one state to another. Luckily enough, we are already working closely with states that border us, like Nasarawa and Niger states, to bring the problem to a manageable and tolerable level.”

On recent killing of one of his Commissioners, Masari said the incident had nothing to do with banditry, saying it was a case of assassination.

The governor assured the family of the deceased and citizens of the state that security agents were working hard to unravel the cause of the murder.

According to him, “The incident we had last week had nothing to do with banditry attack. It was purely an assassination by unknown killers, which the Police and other security agencies are working round the clock to unravel what happened.

“Because my Commissioner was killed by an unknown assassin and not a single pin was stolen in his house so, you could see that this was a pure crime that has to be fully investigated for us to know the root causes and why. I think if we are talking about banditry, certainly we have seen some improvement; we cannot say normalcy has returned but there is improvement.”

“When we had a comparative analysis before the issuance of the security containment order, what we saw in three months when we compared, was a drastic drop of over 100 percent in terms of the rate of kidnappings, killings and their associated crimes with banditry. So, the incident we had last week had nothing to do with banditry.”

