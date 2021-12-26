Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF has lauded efforts of the Governors of Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his Nasarawa state counterpart, Abdullahi Sule to deepening unity among its members, describing both men as painstakingly committed to development of the party.

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello who is the treasurer of the forum disclosed this in statements signed by him and the Chairman of the forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“The Progressive Governors Forum PGF joins the family of His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), people and government of Kebbi State and party members across Nigeria, especially in APC states, to celebrate the 60th birthday of our distinguished leader.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of our party, All Progressives Congress APC.

“Under the leadership of our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, we acknowledge your initiatives to ensure sustained unity among our team of Progressive Governors. Recognising that the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance, as our Chairman, you have been able to inspire us to come up with initiates to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria.

“We rejoice with His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on this special day. We also reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”, Bello said in a message to Gov. Bagudu.

In the second statement signed by Bagudu, the APC Governors felicitated with Gov. Sule on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nasarawa State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Nasarawa State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics”, the governors stated.