By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

KEBBI State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, yesterday, signed the state’s 2022 budget of N189.2 billion into law.

The governor had on November 18, 2021, presented the budget proposal to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage. He expressed delight that the budget has been passed almost at the same time the Federal budget was passed by the National Assembly.

Bagudu said: “These are milestones that we want Nigerians to appreciate. President Muhammadu Buhari had hitherto variously decried that one of his challenging periods was when the former National Assembly took over six months without passing the budget. However, there are now some tremendous improvements at both the national and state assemblies and that is now history.”

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum further noted that the state House of Assembly has always been equal to the task and has been up and doing always. Bagudu expressed delight that the Assembly had passed both the Legislative and Judicial Autonomy Laws.

