Ayu not behind Osun PDP crisis — AIDE

Dr. Iyorchia Ayu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, is not happy with recent developments in Osun state chapter of the party, condemned instigations as anti-party activities and denies that the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has a hand in the crisis.

In fact, according to a senior aide to Dr. Ayu, those involved would be sanctioned, noting that it rankled the party leadership that a state Chairman duly recognised was been undermined.

Reports from Makurdi indicated that the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Ayu, was angry about the action of some party chieftains as they threatened party’s chances at the 2022 gubernatorial election.

READ ALSO:

Dr. Ayu, who had travelled home on holiday, was reportedly shocked about the renewed hostility and was said to have phoned some party chieftains in the South-West to rein in those behind the recent controversy.

An aide to the national chairman said that the Chairman had pencilled down Osun as a “must” state, following the appointment of Soji Adagunodo as South-West chairman.

The aide said: “He was shocked and regarded the recent actions as a sabotage. The Chairman believed Adagunodo elevation has resolved Osun crisis as all parties are now compensated one way or the other.

“Those behind recent disruptions will be sanctioned.

“The Chairman was also not happy that some Osun PDP actors were dropping his names as their supporter.

“The Chairman has no hand in any crisis. He is not in support of any action that can destroy the peace of Osun PDP,” the senior aide to Dr. Ayu noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria