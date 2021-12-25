A leading aspirant in the contest for the governorship seat of Cross River State and senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Prof Sandy Onor has urged the people of the state to resist the temptation of listening to and following those preaching the message of division, under the guise of zoning politics, in the state.

He has also urged the people to follow the path of love, forgiveness and selflessness as they celebrate this year’s Christmas, saying that love remained the foundation of everything good.

These formed part of his Christmas message to the people of Cross River State. Onor said the year 2022 promises to be one of the best in the history of the state, as it would afford members of the various political parties the opportunity to choose the right person to fly their party’s flag for the 2023 election.

He said “God has been very faithful to us as a people during the out-going year, despite the oddities some of us may have faced. That we are alive today to witness another Christmas celebration is enough reason for us to be thankful to God Almighty.

“I see a new day ahead of us as Cross Riverians. Events of the past and the failure of the present government in our state to put smiles on your faces may have dampened your spirit. But I implore you to forgive the system and the people at the helm of affairs and show love at all times, especially at this time of Christmas.

“Next year will be very critical for us a people. It is that year when you will have the opportunity, as member of a political party, to choose who the entire state will support, to take Cross River from the woods.

“In taking this decision, I enjoin you to have the interest of our state at heart. This state has been messed up in the last six years. We cannot, therefore, afford to sacrifice competence, character, integrity and genuine love for our state on the altar of zoning brouhaha and ethnic jingoism.”

The senator also urged Cross Riverians to use the Christmas holidays to seek God’s face for the restoration of peace, development, progress and redemption of the state from the claws of people he described as a band of heartless and irredeemable kill-joy.

“All those who love our state should use this opportunity to pray for our state. Please pray that God should forgive that man that has led us to perdition in the last six years. Pray that God should have mercy on us and give us the opportunity for a new beginning, as we kick-start the processes for the rebirth of Cross River State.

“At Christmas, let us demonstrate how much we love our state by supporting the processes for a new Cross River State, where love for our common good shall come first, rather than a mad ambition by one family to amass wealth and buy off our collective heritage.”

“May God keep us alive to be part of the renaissance and fresh air that our state will enjoy from 2023. I wish you a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.”