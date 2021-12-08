Growing up in Queens, New York, Avi Hiaeve had an affinity for luxury watches from a young age — his family was in the jewelry business, so he followed in their footsteps when he started his own company, Avi & Co.

Finding the perfect watch is a journey that can be tedious and frustrating if you do not have the right people helping guide the way. Demand for high-end watches erupted during the pandemic, with the big four — Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille — remaining firm on their limited production runs in order to keep the timepieces exclusive.

In a time when luxury watches are hard to come by, Hiaeve helps clients secure exactly what they are looking for. He started Avi & Co. at just 16 years old, and now, 20 years later, Hiaeve has an exclusive rolodex of clients, primarily those in the entertainment or sports industries. He has worked with big-name celebrities like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Jamie Foxx and many others — and they send their friends and family to Hiaeve because they trust him with their special investments.

Hiaeve learned at a young age that watches were a smart investment as he watched some pieces increase tremendously in value in just a short period of time. According to Hiaeve, “in the market, there are watches for everybody. So, if you want to spend $5,000, you’re going to find yourself a $5,000 watch.” The same is true for the pricier watches; it will just take longer to secure it.

Of the “big four,” Richard Mille is the “Hermes of watches,” according to Hiaeve, comparing it to the extremely sought-after Birkin bag. “It’s the most expensive,” Hiaeve says. “It‘s not just the craftsmanship; it’s the supply and demand. They only make maybe four or five thousand watches a year. So you can’t really get them.”

Avi & Co. will continue to help clients find their dream timepiece, despite the changing markets and ultra-high demand – whether it be a $12,000 Rolex or a $440,000 Audemars Piguet.