The African Union (AU) Commission has called for supporting African initiatives in the manufacturing of essential medicines and vaccines beyond Coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it is key to global health security.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the 55-member pan-African bloc, made the remarks at the vaccines and global health security session of the group of seven foreign and development ministerial meeting.

Mahamat stressed that the availability of vaccines against COVID-19 and the virus’ different variants is vital for Africa and the rest of the world.

Regarding the delivery of vaccines, he pointed out that Africa had seen disproportionate delays, in comparison with the rest of the world.

“When it comes to vaccines ordered from the market and those pledged under COVAX, the global vaccine equity mechanism.

ALSO READ: Gunmen attack Abia Police headquarters, kill one

“Only seven per cent of Africans have been vaccinated, compared to 70 per cent of people around the world,’’ he said.

According to the AU Commission chief, when the COVID-19 pandemic started, Africa requested to have the same access to vaccines at the same price when they became available.

“Two years later, we witnessed that these assurances of global solidarity were ignored,’’ he said.

He further questioned the global community’s commitment and solidarity with Africa, regarding which he singled out the recent treatment of Southern African countries in connection with the Omicron variant.

According to him, now more than ever, the world must honour its commitments with urgency.

He said vaccine nationalism is self-defeating and suicidal in a global pandemic.

He noted that the African continent with population of 1.3 billion accounts for about 14 per cent of the world’s population, but produces less than 0.1 per cent of global vaccines.

The AU commission chairperson emphasised the need to enable Africa’s capabilities.

Earlier in April, the AU launched the partnership for African vaccine manufacturing, which aimed at ensuring timely access to vaccines to protect public health security.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria