Chief Operations Officer (COO), ATCO Homes, Dr Ogunbiyi Adetutu; Chairman, House Committee on the tertiary institution, State House of Assembly representing Lagos Mainland Constituency 1, Hon. Ajani Owolabi; Captain Victory FC, Christian Obaila, and Chief Executive Officer, Kebnet Innovations International, Mr Kenny Bashiru, during the final match of ATCO Champions Cup, at the Losoro mini stadium, Lakowe in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, at the weekend.

ATCO Homes, a leading real estate firm, has extended its social investment focus to developing soccer talents at the grassroots level.

The business recently provided a platform, tagged the ATCO Champions Cup, for young talented players in the U-13 and U-17 categories to showcase their talents on a grander scale in a bid to sharpen their skills and gain exposure to local scouts.

The final of the soccer tournament was played on Friday, December 24, 2021, between Team Brampton and Team Milton in the U-13 category; and Shola FC and Victory FC in the U-17 categories at the Losoro Mini Stadium, Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki.

Speaking about ATCO Homes support for grassroots initiatives, Dr Ogunbiyi Adetutu, Chief Operations Officer (COO), ATCO Homes, said, “ATCO Home has always demonstrated a keen interest in providing support platforms that help young talented soccer players to showcase their skills while gaining quality exposure to local and global scouts”.

“We understand the value of the global soccer market to the local economy and the lives of young people who would ordinarily have lacked exposure to scouting opportunities. This is why we are sponsoring the ATCO Champions Cup and various other human capital developments corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects that we are involved in”, she said.

Attending the closing event of the tournament, Honourable Ajani Owolabi, the Chairman, House Committee on tertiary institutions at the Lagos House of Assembly, who presented medals and trophies to the winners of the tournament, enthused about the prospects of future soccer stars emerging from the grassroots soccer championship.

He said, “The Lagos State government values sports and sees the sector as a vital area for stimulating socio-economic development. Young people require private and governmental supports to reach their goals in life. I’m, therefore, here to support these young ones who are brimming with hopes of a better life.”

Team Milton and Victory FC emerged champions in the U-13 and U-17 categories respectively.

The size of the global soccer market is $28 billion. This market feeds the dreams of young people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America amongst others, as talented youths are scouted at grassroots soccer championships such as the ATCO Champions Cup and sent to the more lucrative soccer leagues in Europe especially.

