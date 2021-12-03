By Chris Onuoha

Franklin Chiemelu Chiekezie is a young Nigerian businessman. The vibrant and articulate dude with embodiment of entrepreneurial acumen has placed himself in the anal of successful story chart by his antecedents.

Chiemelu Chiekezie is the founder and Chief Executive Officer, 7Figures Group of Companies. The Anambra State born, from Idemili North precisely, has carved a niche through resilience and doggedness building a conglomerate, to get to a point of reckoning.

Recently, Chiemelu spoke to journalists about his new creations and business ventures which according to him, is a success story.

Describing himself through the journey of life, Chiemelu stated, “Like I will always say, in every aspect of life, there is a competition. I chose the part of success from my childhood having experienced hardship as a child. I have made sure that I am always on top of every situation. I am on my toes always and ready to take the next bold step to a greater future,” he said.

My Foundation

A non-for-profit organization I established is called Franklin Chiemelu Foundation (FCF). The idea came about from my childhood experience. I was not born with silver spoon, hence, I know what it takes to survive as a child from poor parents. As a compassionate person, I deemed it necessary to give back to the society that enabled my success story in life, in a way. I said to myself, the only way I could impact my world is to give back to that same society.

This foundation takes care of widows and vulnerable children who are out of school and also those that are unable to cater for their academics. The foundation also engage in empowerment programme for talented youths who are willing to better their life through vocational training.

We run a skill acquisition programme for youths. This covers tailoring, weaving, bag making, make-up art (cosmetics), among others.

Though the project is huge and funding has been a sole effort from me. We don’t have helps from government yet or in partnership with any group, but we hope it may come while we solicit aid from corporate and private organizations to key into the dream and help. However, few commendable sponsorships are by friends, close associates and family members on a peripheral level.

My delve into fashion industry

In life, people articulate where their passion lies before venturing, and to me, that’s the hallmark of success. I am a fashionable person and it radiates inside me. When I set out to establish an outfit, it wasn’t a surprise to my friends who knew me in school at Enugu as a fashionista.

The name, Grandeur Franklin Fashion International is well chosen because it is attached with the opulence that identifies my trademark.

Talking about the uniqueness of the brand, it stands out because we not only explore indigenous materials, but also create such to match up international standard. Our designs speak for us and it has a lot to say about the brand – “Grandeur Franklin International Limited.”

Under the empowerment scheme, we will train potential talents with tailoring skills who will be engaged to produce company’s brand. This is another way of helping the youth to do meaningful things in life and to shun criminality.

My Music label

You can actually tell that music and fashion are inseparable. It’s a well thought project idea because, music lives in me still. If I have not set out to run business like this, I would have been a music star. So, the recording label is in tandem with the aspiration to fulfill such music dream in me.

Recently, we unveiled the brand to the public, “7Figures Music Label.” So far, a lot of budding talented artistes are streamlined for signing, but we just started with one who will be unveiled to the public soon. Under the record label, contracts will be signed for both local and international artistes that satisfies our criteria in both quality and creative. The label also promote all music that has global audience acceptance. Our artistes will get a better deal to enjoy our packages, that include promotions and sponsorships. And the most important thing is that we will thrive to maintain a good relationship with stars even after contract ends. This is one area people get it wrong because they think promoters rip musicians a lot. At 7Figures label, it is a symbiotic business arrangement well thought out before signing.

All these projects are subsidiaries under one major umbrella, 7Figures Group of Companies. 7Figure is an acronym that has lived in me since childhood. As my prerogative to stand out and go for the giant, I have thought out the most suitable brand name that matches my dreams, and with “7” as a magic number, I chose it. The name connotes success to me and from all indication, it becomes magical in my success story.

As a leader I have this zeal and passion to move forward with people under me so as we grow as a team the company will keep growing as well. This is the mantra that has kept the company going and growing with a team that is committed. Even in challenges which are common in all businesses, the team spirit makes it easy to overcome.

7Figures is the next level for business in Nigeria and across the globe. We believe in changing our environment and world at large with creativity.